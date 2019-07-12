close

Taapsee Pannu is completely chilled out: Amitabh Bachchan

Taapsee Pannu shared a link of the teaser of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh' to Amitabh Bachchan. The cine icon on Friday shared the message on Twitter and lauded it. 

Image Courtesy: YouTube

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received a text message from his "Pink" and "Badla" co-star Taapsee Pannu, who, he said, is completely chilled out.

Taapsee shared a link of the teaser of her upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh" to Big B. The cine icon on Friday shared the message on Twitter and lauded it. 

"This is Taapsee Pannu, colleague and completely chilled out... sends me sms: Hi rockstar, this is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali, too excited for this one, so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you... Well done," he wrote. 

"Saand Ki Aankh" is based on the world's oldest sharp shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. 

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. 

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

