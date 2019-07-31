close

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu loved spending time with oldest female sharshooters

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says living with world`s oldest sharp shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, to prepare for her role in "Saand Ki Aankh" has left a lasting impression on her.

"Saand Ki Aankh" will narrate the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi, who hail from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties. They are said to be the world`s oldest female sharpshooters, and while Chandro is fondly called Shooter Daadi, Prakashi is known as Revolver Daadi.

Taapsee essays Prakashi while Bhumi Pednekar plays Chandro. 

During a month-long filming schedule in Meerut, Taapsee stayed at Chandro`s house. She would have lunch at Prakashi`s house and dinner at Chandro`s place.

"It was the best experience I have ever had. Living in Johri and spending time with these two ladies, who have strength and compassion, was inspiring," the actress said, adding: "There were so many stories to hear from them and so much to learn." 

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani`s debut as director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is slated to release around Diwali this year.

