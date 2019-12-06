हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi Kemmu take a swing ride in this adorable picture

The most adored cousins in Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan and Naumi Kemmu are having the time of their life in Pataudi Palace with their superstar parents. Soha took to Instagram to share the picture of the two swinging up their way to the weekend.

Taimur Ali Khan-Inaaya Naumi Kemmu take a swing ride in this adorable picture

New Delhi: The most adored cousins in Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan and Naumi Kemmu are having the time of their life in Pataudi Palace with their superstar parents. Soha took to Instagram to share the picture of the two swinging up their way to the weekend.

The actress shared the picture on Instagram and wrote,  "Up up and away! #timandinni"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In the picture, Taimur looks delectable in a grey sweatshirt and blue track pants while Inaaya curiously looks at her mother in a pink tracksuit with her hair tied in two plaits.

 

Saif-Kareena and Soha-Kunal are currently holidaying in Pataudi Palace. Kunal recently shared a group photograph of the awesome foursome.

On the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tanhaji, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead role. While Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Good Newwz which stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The film is helmed under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Taimur Ali Khan, inaaya kemmu, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
