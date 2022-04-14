New Delhi: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash always find time to spend with each other despite their hectic schedules. The two were spotted attending a party in Mumbai on Wednesday in colour coordinated black outfits. Tejasswi sizzled in a cut-out short black dress and Karan looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The two posed for the paparazzi and also had light-hearted conversation. In the video shared by a paparazzo account, a scared Tejasswi can be seen grabbing Karan for support.

The video started with paps asking ‘TejRan’ to pose for them. Later, Karan can be seen teaching the ‘Naagin 6’ actress a new hand pose when she notices something fall on her. Tejasswi gets scared and grabs Karan for support. At this time, one of the pap teases Tejasswi and says it was a crow that fell on her.

The actress in disbelief can be heard saying, “Are you serious?”

From the same day, Tejasswi too shared a video of her and Karan in front of a mirror all decked up. In the video, shared on her Instagram Stories, Tejasswi can be seen recording it on her mobile and Karan is fixing his outfit when he jokes that he wasn’t sure who he should admire, himself or Tejasswi. To which Tejasswi emphatically responds, “Mujhe (Me)."

The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. While, Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the Salma Khan hosted reality show, Karan was the second runner-up. Currently, Tejasswi is featured as the lead Pratha in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural show ‘Naagin 6.’ Karan, on the other hand, is hosting a kids dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.