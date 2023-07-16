The Kapil Sharma Show Actor Is Diagnosed With Liver Cancer, Wrong Treatment Worsened His Health

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Atul Parchure recently opened up about his battle with cancer in a recent interview with YouTube channel Mitramhane. Parchure, who started his journey on television with the show 'RK Laxman Ki Duniya', revealed how he came to know about his illness. The actor said that when he faced the initial symptoms, he reached out to a doctor for his advice. He shared that the doctors could not detect the illness and he was 'misdiagnosed' and the treatment backfired instead of improving his health condition. He said that due to the wrong treatment, his health started deteriorating.

Parchure, who started his journey on television with the show R. K. Laxman Ki Duniya, shared that he came to know about suffering from cancer after returning from his family vacation to Australia and New Zealand. He said that he was unable to eat anything. It was then that the doctors suggested that he undergo ultrasonography.

The actor had gone on a family tour to Australia and New Zealand when he realised that he was not able to eat anything and felt nauseated. He further revealed that when his treatment started, it didn't help him much, due to an initial 'misdiagnosis', and his pancreas got affected. As per Parchure, he then changed doctors and took proper medication and chemotherapy.

Atul Parchure is known primarily for his comic roles. He has starred in 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'Comedy Circus'. He was also seen in the SAB TV show 'Yam Hain Hum'. Parchure was also a part of Rohit Shetty’s 2009 film 'All The Best' wherein he played the role of 'Dhondu'. His filmography also includes 'Khatta Meetha' and 'Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap'.