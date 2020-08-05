The moment we have waited for has finally arrived: Ankita Lokhande on CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

New Delhi: Finally, the long-awaited moment has come. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will now be probed by the CBI. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Centre has accepted Bihar government's recommendation to hand over the case to the CBI.

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of 'gifted and talented artist' Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter. As soon as the hearing was complete, social media was abuzz with reactions on the same.

Sushant's former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande hailing the decision wrote on social media: "The moment we have waited for has finally arrived." It was also liked by Suhsant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

PTI reported that a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh to file their replies within three days on a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court, which posted the matter for hearing next week, also directed Mumbai Police to place before it the status report of the probe conducted so far in Rajput's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and many celebrities had been pressing for a CBI probe suspecting foul play in his death.

For the uninitiated, late actor's former manager Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, a few days before Sushant died. She allegedly fell from a Mumbai high-rise.

(With PTI inputs)