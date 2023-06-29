Anil Kapoor Hosts The Night Manager 2 Team At His Home: Check Pics

The cast of The Night Manager, comprising Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, are all gearing up for the release of the second season of the show. Ahead of the release of the show, the cast members of The Night Manager 2 attended a press conference in Mumbai, where they interacted with the media and answered several questions. After the press conference, the paparazzi saw the team arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence as the actor hosted them at his place. He also posted a picture of the team on social media enjoying their time at his residence.

The Night Manager 2 Team Enjoys At Anil Kapoor’s Residence

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of The Night Manager 2 team enjoying themselves on his balcony. In the picture, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and director Sandeep Modi were all seen wearing casual outfits and striking happy poses for the camera. Anil Kapoor captioned the post, "#TheNightManager2, never off duty! @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @tillotamashome @ravibehl @sandeipm @disneyplushotstar @banijayasia @the_ink_factory_"

/p>

As soon as Anil Kapoor shared the post, Tillotama Shome thanked him for inviting the team and offering them scrumptious snacks. She wrote, “Thank you for the delicious poha and bhel and nimbu paaani.”

The director of the show, Sandeep Modi, also took to the comment section. He wrote, “What a fab time always at AKs1.”

Actor Ravi Behl, who plays Anil Kapoor’s ally in the show, commented, “Rock n roll.”

Even fans showered a lot of love on the team by dropping several emojis on the post.

The Night Manager 2 To Release On June 30

The Night Manager is the Hindi version of the British Television drama, The Night Manager, starring Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, and Elizabeth Debicki in primary roles. The show is based on John Le Carre’s novel of the same name.

The Hindi remake is directed and produced by Sandeep Modi. It stars Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead as a former intelligence officer, and Anil Kapoor is seen playing a negative role in the show. The show also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The second season will premiere on June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.