These pics of Anushka Sharma are the perfect start to your weekend!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma lights up the digital space with her social media uploads. The stunner has an army of fans and her pictures and videos often go viral. Be it sharing loved-up pictures with hubby Virat Kohli or chilling by the beach, Anushka finds herself in the limelight every now and then.

Her latest Instagram posts have her showing off her million-dollar smile. Dressed in a Tangerine outfit with her hair left open, the actress is her happiest in the pics!

Check out her posts here:

On the film front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film released in December 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Even though the film tanked at the box office, it was one of the finest performances of the talented actress.

Her next project has not yet been announced and fans are eager to know what she has in store this time.