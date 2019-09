This video of Rekha singing Mujhe Tum Nazare Se goes viral on social media- Watch

New Delhi: A video of veteran actress Rekha singing a popular Mehndi Hasan ghazal 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se' has gone viral on social media. Rekha is not only a versatile actress but also a great singer. She has mesmerized her fans by her soulful singing on many award shows and events.

An old video of her interview with BBC has surfaced on social media. The interviewer asks her to sing a song for her audience and she coyly obliges. She gets lost in her thoughts as she croons Mehndi Hasan's ghazal Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira Toh Rahe Ho.

Actor Ali Fazal also tweeted the video and wrote, "Aisi saadgi aur stardom kyun nahi rahi ab.Main dus dafa bhi isko dekhoon toh yeh interview pheeka nahi padta. yeh Rekha ji ka BBC ke saath interview hai. Talaffuz mein class hai.Main darkhaast karta hoon apne saare filmy duniya ke doston se-seekhiye kuchh."

Aisi saadgi aur stardom kyun nahi rahi ab.Main dus dafa bhi isko dekhoon toh yeh interview pheeka nahi padta. https://t.co/hKecQTxTt4 yeh Rekha ji ka BBC ke saath interview hai. Talaffuz mein class hai.Main darkhaast karta hoon apne saare filmy duniya ke doston se-seekhiye kuchh. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 21, 2019

On the work front, Rekha was last seen in Super Nani. She also made an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan-Dhanush starring Shamitabh. Rumours are rife that she will do a cameo in Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat.