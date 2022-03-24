Tiger Shroff reacts to Heropanti 2 releasing on Eid, a Salman Khan favourite slot!

New Delhi: With Heropanti 2, action star Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his first-ever Eid release, a festive time that is usually and almost always blocked for superstar Salman Khan’s big releases.

This time, Tiger Shroff's actioner will be hitting the screens on Eid along with Bhaijaan's next. Heropanti was Tiger Shroff’s debut film in 2014 and he made a huge impact with his first on-screen appearance.

When Tiger was asked about this, he shared, "Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I’m glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It’s a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful."

Ever since the trailer of the film was released, Tiger has been winning praises from all quarters, especially with a lot of younger children showing excitement to see the film. No doubt, the actor is all set to deliver one huge package of entertainment with Heropanti 2.

With multiple franchises in his bag, the young action hero is all set to be seen in Heropanti 2, Ganapath along with Baaghi 4.