Heropanti 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff books Eid 2022 for action-packed entertainer - WATCH

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s franchise ‘Heropanti 2’ is all set to entertain the viewers on Eid 2022. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles and the audience is excited about this actioner.

Heropanti 2 trailer is out and looks like a high dose entertainer. With ‘Heropanti 2’, the power producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to revisit the Heropanti glory but this time with more action and double the dhamaka.

Starring the hot and popular on-screen jodi – Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the highly-anticipated movie promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment and is all set to release in theatres this Eid, April 29, 2022.

The trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-class act as Laila.

‘Heropanti 2’ marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association. After films like ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’, the trio is now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with ‘Heropanti 2’.

This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.