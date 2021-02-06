TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh welcome baby boy- See pic

New Delhi: TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh welcomed a baby boy on February 3. The proud father took to Instagram to announce the happy news on Saturday (February 6), alongside a picture of the baby and the new mommy.

Taking to Instagram, Nakuul posted a glimpse of the baby’s hand. Captioning the adorable post, he wrote, “February 3, 2021. This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & Him.”

Take a look at Nakuul and Jankee’s lil bundle of joy:

Nakuul had announced his wife’s pregnancy in November on Instagram through a heartwarming video capturing the couple’s journey from friends to a married couple and eventually parents-to-be.

Nakuul Mehta tied the knot with Jankee Parekh on January 28, 2012.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta made his TV debut in 2012 with hit show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, also starring Disha Parmar. It was his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and the show's spin-off, ‘Dil Boley Oberoi’, which made Nakuul a household name. He made his Bollywood debut with Anil Devgan’s directorial ‘Haal-e-Dil’ in 2008.

He has also featured in several music videos and ads. He was recently seen in a short film called ‘Ved and Arya’, opposite Sanaya Irani.