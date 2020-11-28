TV actor Shaheer Sheikh marries Ruchikaa Kapoor, check out stunning first pics!

New Delhi: Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh and girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor got married recently and the internet is abuzz with the good news. Shaheer has worked in several TV shows and is best known for portraying the role of Arjuna in Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke respectively.

Ruchikaa heads Balaji Telefilms' movie division. In fact, Ekta Kapoor too wished the couple on their wedding.

Shaheer and Ruchika shared the first pictures after the court wedding. Take a look:

The couple reportedly dated for almost two years and first met on the sets of 'Judgemental Hai Kya'.

Shaheer made his acting debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life. He was then seen in Jhansi Ki Rani. He worked in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Disney Channel's show Best Of Luck Nikki in season 1.

In 2012, he also featured in the telefilm Honeymoon shown in Teri Meri Love Stories opposite Mahhi Vij. But it was in 2013, that he signed Mahabharat and played Arjuna, that earned him massive appreciation.

He did many other shows and lead, hosted others in between. In 2016, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar made Shaheer Sheikh a household name.

Congratulations to the couple!