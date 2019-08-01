close

Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna has finally learned how to ride a scooter. Walking down memory lane, Khanna took to Instagram to share her experience about learning to drive a two-wheeler.

Twinkle Khanna has finally aced riding a scooter

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna has finally learned how to ride a scooter. Walking down memory lane, Khanna took to Instagram to share her experience about learning to drive a two-wheeler.

In a post shared on Wednesday of a still featuring Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar, the actor revealed that she had her share of failures when she first started learning to drive a scooter.

She shared a picture of herself with Akshay, captioning it as "Back home and straight to the set with Mr K and @honda2wheelerin All the years of first falling and then finally learning to ride my yellow Activa came in handy today :) #ScooterStories,".

Akshay also shared the same picture and revealed that the couple was shooting for a commercial.

"Happy to welcome the newest member of the Honda family...shooting today feels like home," he tweeted.

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty`s `Sooryavanshi` and multi-starrer `Mission Mangal`, which features a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

