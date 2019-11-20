Twitter fans praise Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan as 50th IFFI opens

New Delhi: As the 50th edition of the IFFI got off to a glittering start in Panaji in Goa on Wednesday, the fans of southern superstar Rajinikanth had a field day in praising him along with Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth, who shared the stage with Bachchan on the occasion was honoured with a special award "Icon of the Golden Jubilee of IFFI".

There were pictures of the southern superstar's movies accompanying comments by his fans.

A fan gushed: "Thank you Thalaivaa for your incomparable contribution to the Tamil cinema industry. We're so proud of you... Hearty Congratulations Thalaivaa #IFFI2019".

Another fan wrote: "No matter how old they both are, their love bond is getting stronger & sweeter each day".

"Thalaivar & Big B - The Icons of Indian cinema," wrote another.

"The most precious moment of the event #IFFI2019 @rajinikanth, @SrBachchan", wrote a fan.

A Twitter user posted: "Ruling Indian Market at the age of 69 is like a boss. From an ordinary bus conductor to the nation's pride #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth, an inspiration for millions of people".