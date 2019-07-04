Union Budget 2019: Here's what Bollywood stars are expecting

New Delhi: The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2019 on Friday (July 5, 2019). This will be Narendra Modi government's first budget after taking over the office for a second time. All eyes are set on what's in store for a common man. While everyone wait for it with baited breath, out B-Town celebs have high expectations from the Budget 2019.

'Manikarnika' actress Kangana Ranaut feels that there is a need for improvement in various sectors. She said that the government is working hard towards it and I am sure that the budget will be a good one, keeping in mind the development aspect. She said, “I have high expectations from the Union Budget”.

Actress Mahi Gill feels the common man should not suffer that prices of essential commodities should be affordable. She said that if the price of luxury cars is raised, it won't affect the middle-class but if food prices are increased it can have a massive impact.

Jimmy Sheirgill wants that the government should cut down the 18 per cent entertainment tax levied on showbiz industry. He said that during movie promotions, producers invest a lot in strategies and marketing. This makes everyone think that Bollywood has enough money. However, it is not the case.

Television star Nandish Sandhu maintains that the government should formulate the budget keeping in mind the needs of the common man.

Varun Mitra of Zee5 series 'Bombers' fame said that the budget should be formed in such a way that it taxpayers should be not burdened and yet the country marches towards development and growth.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey has been tabled in Rajya Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.