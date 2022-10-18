Urfi Javed goes BOLD in new video, oozes oomph in backless shirt- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one such personality who always manages to stay in news for her unique clothes and dressing sense. Not just this, the bold actress also keeps shutting down the trolls who question her clothes and style. From wearing a dress made of wires to cotton candy, the actress has experimented with all unique kinds of fashion sense. Now, in a new video, the actress shared a new way of wearing shirts in which she goes backless. “So you don’t need to wear a shirt to WEAR shirt,” she wrote captioning the picture. The actress looked confident and sassy as she wore her unique shirt dress. Fans of the actress started posting heart and fire emojis as soon as she dropped the picture. The post went viral on social media as soon as she shared it.

Urfi often gets trolled for her unusual dressing sense. Yesterday, Urfi stepped out wearing a white t-shirt that had 'SLUT' written on it. Under it, there was 'name given by trolls' printed too. She paired the sassy T with blue denim jeans and black shades.

See Urfi Javed's post

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in the song ‘Haye Haye Ye Majboori’. The song has managed to receive a good response from the audience.

Recently, the actress slammed the makers of Bigg Boss after they roped in filmmaker Sajid Khan as one of the contestants on the show. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Big boss why would you do that ? When you support sexual predators , you're actually telling them that it's ok what we they've done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it !"

The actress recently turned 25 years old on October 15.