New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is famous for her stunning looks, was recently asked on one of her red carpet appearances by a journalist a question which we all want to have an answer to. The journalist asked Urvashi when she is planning to get married, and what sort of a boy she wants to spend her entire life with. Urvashi spilled the hot tea and shared that she would like to settle with a ‘simple guy’.

Sometimes back also Urvashi revealed what she wants in her soulmate. Her video now going viral. The actress had back then said, "The boy to whom she will be choosing as her man should be very simple, responsible and should be committed".

At the red carpet, Urvashi looked drop-dead gorgeous as she donned a whopping Rs 20 lakh mermaid silhouette embellished dress by Amato Couture. The orange long dress had feathers attached to it. Urvashi's hourglass figure was accentuated in the beautiful gown.

Urvashi accessorised her look with long studded earrings which was also by Amato jewelry. The actress also wore a diamond slave bracelet which had a ring attached to it and a green big diamond-studded ring by Renu Manjunath Lable that completed her look.