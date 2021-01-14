Urvashi Rautela's desi look surprises fans, video hits viral button - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her glamourous looks. The stunner, who has featured in films like, Sanam Re, Virgin Bhanupriya, and Hate story 4 is quite popular on social media as well. 

Recently Urvashi Rautela was spotted in a simple desi look wearing a peach salwar-kameez with white printed dupatta. Fans could not help but notice her long braided hair with sindoor on her forehead, giving a hint that the actress is playing a married women's role in her next project. Urvashi all smiled and posed for the photographer, check out her video.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu. 

The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Tamil remake film "Thiruttu Payale 2" created a huge buzz. The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the announcement for the project will be made soon.

 

