close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor attend wrap up party of 'Street Dancer 3D'

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor attend wrap up party of &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039;
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Makers of "Street Dancer 3D" hosted a wrap up party for film's cast and crew on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor attended the party.

Varun even took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast.

"We dance to express, not to impress. I am so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you, everyone -- all the dancers from all around the world -- for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I'm sad it's over. Now on January 24, you will meet the street dancers"

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. All these actors were also spotted at the party.

The film's director Remo D'Souza came to the party along with wife Lizelle, while producer Bhushan Kumar attended arrived with wife Divya.

The film is slated to release on January 24 next year. It is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after "ABCD 2", which also was helmed by Remo.

Tags:
Street Dancer 3DVarun DhawanShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's gym outing calls for attention! Pics

Must Watch

PT3M55S

5W1H: Cafe Coffee Day owner found dead, Body found