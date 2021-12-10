हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunny Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny is ecstatic to welcome 'Parjai ji' Katrina Kaif into family!

Actor Sunny Kaushal welcomed his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif into the family with a heartfelt note on social media.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s brother Sunny is ecstatic to welcome &#039;Parjai ji&#039; Katrina Kaif into family!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Jaipur: The devar-bhabhi relationship is truly one of a kind, and now we all can't wait to see how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal bond with each other.

Hours after Katrina officially became Mrs Kaushal, Sunny took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt post for his "parjai ji."

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09," he posted.

 

Alongside the welcome note, Sunny shared an adorable picture of Katrina and Vicky from their wedding day.

In the image, the couple can be seen taking pheras.

They exchanged their wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday.

