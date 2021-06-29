हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan on coping with lockdown amidst pandemic

Actress Vidya Balan has opened up on how she coped with lockdown and the pandemic. Vidya, whose latest film "Sherni" released digitally, told IANS that she spent time at home and went back to reading.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Vidya Balan has opened up on how she coped with lockdown and the pandemic. Vidya, whose latest film "Sherni" released digitally, told IANS that she spent time at home and went back to reading.

"I have been home. It has been uneventful, thankfully. I think that has been a good thing. Spending a lot of time watching stuff, reading. I am glad that I am reading again. There was no question of stepping out or meeting anyone, so I got a lot of time to spend with (husband) Siddharth (Roy Kapur) at home and that's good," Vidya told IANS.

"Sherni" casts Vidya as an upright forest officer on the lookout for a man-eating tigress. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala. The film released on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

