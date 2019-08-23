Viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal records her first song for Himesh Reshammiya

New Delhi: Ranu Mondal, whose rendition of 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' went viral on social media, has bagged her first singing project. The woman from Ranaghat railway station has recorded her first song for music producer Himesh Reshammiya on Thursday.

Sharing the video on Instagram of Ranu recording a song, Himesh wrote, "Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support."

Ranu's video first came to the fore when a commuter recorded her melodious voice and shared it on social media. Soon after her video went viral, Ranu also got a makeover.

Talking about giving Ranu her first break, Himesh told IANS, "Today, I met Ranuji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god's gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, ‘Happy Hardy and Heer', I think I will help her voice reach everyone."

Ranu Mondal will also be seen in a singing reality TV show Singing Star.