Viral Video: Shahid Kapoor is a super caring, pampering father; here's proof

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, kids and Ishaan Khatter were spotted at Mumbai Airport while they headed out for a family vacation.

A video is going VIRAL of Shahid and Ishaan while they walk out of the airport with 'Ishq Vishk' actor's kids on the bags and it is winning hearts.

The video has been shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani where Shahid, Mira, Ishaan can be seen walking along with Misha and Zain. The kids are seated on the wheeled luggage as the brothers escort them out. Fans absolutely loved the video and commented heart-eye and love emojis.

Shahid looks dapper cool in a grey t-shirt and blue denim. He even wore an olive shirt over and completed the look with white shoes and a pair of sunglasses. Ishaan on the other hand kept it casual in a dark grey T-shirt and brown lowers. He even had a cap on and his earphones hangin. Also, Mira looked absolutely chic and classy in a plain black top and ripped blue denim. She too paired the look with white shoes and white sunglasses. Mira held her tote while Shahid and Ishaan escorted the muchkins on their luggage.

Shahid and Ishaan have previously jetted on various trips together. Earlier this year, they went on a biking trip to Europe with Kunal Kemmu. They flooded social media with their fun updates and fans absolutely adored them.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's intense action entertainer. Also, he has his OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming, untitled venture.

On the other hand, Ishaan has a number of projects lined up. He will be soon seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also has 'Pippa' with Mrunal Thakur in his pipeline.