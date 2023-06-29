Viral Video: Sidharth Malhotra Pulls Kiara Advani Close Under Umbrella Amid Mumbai Rains

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are often seen setting couple goals. Adding to the list of such instances, a new video has surfaced. The new clip was recorded on Wednesday at the Kiara starrer SatyaPrem Ki Kath screening in Mumbai. While the actors walked out of the event Mumbai welcomed them with heavy rain. To deal with the downpour, the actors are seen getting close under an umbrella while they walk out of the event.

The video shared on social media is getting a lot of traction among the social media users. In the video, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walk towards the car while sharing an umbrella. Meanwhile, Sidharth can be seen holding Kiara very close until they enter their car. Adding to it, both actors can be seen twinning in white clothes. While Kiara had an ethnic suit, Sidharth was wearing Denim over a white t-shirt.

It seems like Sidharth Malhotra has been very supportive of his wife Kiara for her new movie. Earlier, the actor gave a shout-out to SatyaPrem Ki Katha by sharing the movie's trailer on his Instagram story. At the same time, he also shared his enthusiasm saying, "Trailer looks lovely, Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!"

The event was also attended by multiple other B-Town celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar, Pooja Hegde, Rajpal Yadav, Filmmaker Kabir Khan, and Filmmaker-producer Ekta Kapoor.

The new movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha features actors like Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles besides Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The new movie is bound to release today, June 29.

In addition to Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara is now working on the movie Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. On the other hand, Yodha will be Sidharth's next film. With the web series Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty, he will also make his online debut. It will only be available on Prime Video and features Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as well.