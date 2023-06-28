Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 12 Written Updates: Aaliya Siddiqui Out From The Game In Surprise Evictions

New Delhi: Day 12 inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house kickstarted on a rather depressing note with Jad Hadid breaking down at the dining table leaving other inmates surprised. As their team won the task a day back and got the premium budget, the team who lost out got the basic ration - this made the OTT entrant a little unhappy with some getting luxury food items as compared to others.

He confronted Jiya and tried to make her understand by not deliberately eating a bunch of fruits in front of the team which hasn't gotten any. Soon, we see Aaliya Siddiqui's hygiene issues being discussed inside the house as she forgets to clean her personal essentials from the washroom. This irks Akanksha Puri, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya and other females.

And a new twist leaves inmates and the viewers equally surprised. Bigg Boss announces as per audience demand, a contestant will be eliminated today - and guess what? Aaliya leaves the house in one of the most dramatic and shocking exits.

A small fight breaks between Manisha and Bebika Dhurve in the kitchen area. What follows after that incident is how Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha discuss upcoming nominations and soon Bigg Boss makes a shocking announcement.

Jiya, Akanksha Puri and Abhishek get nominated as a punishiment from Bigg Boss after plotting the upcoming nominations. Abhishek is later called inside the confession room and given a pep-talk.

Soon afterwards, a small altercation between Manisha and Bebika Dhurve turns things sour in their friendship. While Bebika informs Pooja and other people about Manisha's change in attitude, the latter confides in Abhishek about her changing equation inside the house.

Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.



