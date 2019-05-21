Vivek Oberoi deletes controversial tweet on Aishwarya, says 'can't even think of being disrespectful to any woman'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi received massive backlash from fans as well as other celebs of the film industry after sharing a controversial meme on exit polls featuring himself, actress Aishwarya Rai, and Salman Khan. Not just this, the National Commission for Women and Maharashtra State Commission for Women had also issued a notice to the actor seeking an explanation for the same.

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and sought an apology for the same. He deleted the controversial tweet and wrote, “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever.”

In another Tweet, the actor wrote, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies tweet deleted.”

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were rumoured to be in a relationship back in the late 90s. After that, rumour mills were rife that Aish and Oberoi were a couple.

It was in April 2007 that the actress tied the nuptial knot with Abhishek Bachchan and the couple has a daughter named Aaradhya today.

On the work front, Vivek will be seen in PM Narendra Biopic that is slated to release on May 24. The film is helmed by Omung Kumar and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.