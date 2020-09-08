Watch exciting movies on Zee Café's exclusive Cafe Film Club

Riding on the entertainment wave this month of September, Zee Café brings to you another week of stupendous movies for you to rock back, relax and rejuvenate. If you thought it was the end of the road, think again. Say goodbye to lazy afternoons and come be a part of the Zee Café Film Club bringing you all-time hits weekdays at 12 PM and 3 PM.

Keep an eye out for something spectacular lined up for you every day starting Monday, September 7th 2020 at 12 PM with Academy Award nominee, Bolt (John Travolta) about a dog who finds himself in the real world for the first time. Having made it his mission to return to his beloved owner Penny, he ends up building new relationships along the way making friends from foe in this much-acclaimed animated movie. Nothing screams terror more than facing your most horrid nightmares in thriller Insidious: Chapter 2 airing at 3 PM.

Time to suit up or shut up in Man Vs Alien action-comedy Men In Black 3 starring Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin in this epic fan fiction hit series airing at 12 PM on Tuesday, September 8th 2020 followed by the world's most feared hunter on a merciless prowl for his next victim in Lake Placid: The Final Chapter at 3 PM.

On September 9th, 2020, watch XXX which will be airing at 12 PM for hero Vin Diesel who stands out for his brute Machismo character in one of the most acclaimed action movies that features a ton of Russian thugs and thick accents. At 3 PM, watch A broken tale of love in this dark thriller of Vampires and Werewolves in cult classic favourite Underworld Awakening.

If you're in the mood for some extreme Horror with a slice of comedy, Slaughterhouse Rulez airing September 10th, 2020 at 12 PM is the perfect combo for a frightening movie that will leave you in laughs.

Starring Simon Pegg, Michael sheen and Margot Robbie, ghouls and ghastly creatures are the least of your worries in this comical feature. To learn Karate, you should first have a balance. That's the first lesson that is taught in this ultimate remake of 80's hit featuring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith in the movie of the same name, The Karate Kid airing at 3 PM.

This Friday, September 11th 2020, look forward to another super smash brawler action movie starring Thomas Jane in The Punisher. Just when you thought a bunch of 40 years old couldn't get any goofier, enter Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock and David Spade which makes for this as one heck of a hilarious fun family watch airing 3 PM on Zee Café.

Stay tuned for something delightfully special each week with Zee Café Film Club only on Zee Café.