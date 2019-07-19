close

Sushant Singh Rajput

What's cooking between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty? See Photos

The two have not opened up on their relationship status yet rumour mills are buzzing with the news that they might be seeing each other.

What&#039;s cooking between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty? See Photos

New Delhi: New friendships and bondings happen overnight in Bollywood. So, don't be surprised if you hear one more link-up rumour. Well, last night the shutterbugs spotted 'Kedarnath' actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty together at a plush hangout zone.

Rumour mills are rife with speculation about them being a couple although the two have not really talked about it. Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The paps were more than happy to click this rumoured couple in the city looking fab. The two have not opened up on their relationship status yet rumour mills are buzzing with the news that they might be seeing each other.

While Sushant wore a black tee and blue denim, Rhea looked glamourous in a white boyfriend shirt, shorts and denim boots.

On the work front, Sushant has his kitty full of meaty roles. He will be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in 'Chhichhore' which is helmed by 'Dangal' fame Nitesh Tiwari. Also, he has 'Dil Bechara', the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

He will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's 'Drive' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

 

