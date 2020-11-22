Will miss you, Leena Acharya: Rohan Mehraa and others mourn actress' death

New Delhi: TV actress Leena Acharya's death is being mourned by her co-stars such as Rohan Mehraa, Worship Khanna and others. She died in Mumbai on Saturday due to kidney failure.

Rohan Mehraa, who co-starred with Leena Acharya in 'Class Of 2020', took to Instagram to pay his tribute. He wrote, "Rest in peace Leena Acharya ma'am. Last year this time we were shooting for Class of 2020. Will miss you."

Actor Worship Khanna, her 'Seth Ji' co-star, shared fond memories of the actress. He told The Times Of India, "The actress was suffering from kidney ailment for past one and half years. Her mother donated her kidney a while back, but she didn't survive."

He added, "We shared a great bond. Being a bachelor staying alone in Mumbai, she would get food for me and say 'Betu khana kha le'. She was a very fun loving person."

Meanwhile, screenwriter and actor Abhishek Gautam posted in Hindi on Facebook, "My good friend and a great artiste Leena Acharya, who would always stand up for others, bid goodbye to this world and I lost a good friend. You will always be missed my friend."

Actor Abhishek Bhalerao posted his last conversation with Leena Acharya and wrote, "May your soul Rest in Power. An amazing actress a hustler, one who would apply and go regularly to every audition I would share with her. A beautiful soul."

My last conversation with Leena Acharya.....May your soul Rest in Power @leenaacharya2 An amazing actress a hustler, one who would apply and go regularly to every audition I would share with her. A beautiful soul. #RIPLeenaAcharya #Actress pic.twitter.com/WIRTxkGKEm — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) November 21, 2020

Leena Acharya had appeared in the aforementioned web series 'Class Of 2020' and shows like 'Seth Ji', 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi' among others. She was also part of Rani Mukerji's 2018 film 'Hichki'.