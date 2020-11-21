TV actress Leena Acharya passes away due to kidney failure

New Delhi: Television actress Leena Acharya passed away in the city on Saturday. She succumbed to kidney failure.

Leena had appeared in the web series `Class Of 2020` and television shows like `Seth Ji`, `Aap Ke Aa Jane Se` and `Meri Hanikarak Biwi` among others.

Mourning her demise, screenwriter and actor Abhishek Gautam posted in Hindi on Facebook: "My good friend and a great artiste Leena Acharya, who would always stand up for others, bid goodbye to this world and I lost a good friend. You will always be missed my friend."

Leena`s `Class Of 2020` co-star Rohan Mehraa also remembered her on his verified Instagram story. He wrote: "Rest in peace Leena Acharya ma`am. Last year this time we were shooting for Class of 2020. Will miss you."

The actress was reportedly battling kidney-related ailments for over a year.