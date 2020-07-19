हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

WWE star John Cena now shares pic of coronavirus positive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Like always, John Cena did not write a caption for the post, just dedicated a post to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

WWE star John Cena now shares pic of coronavirus positive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

New Delhi: After sharing a picture of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, who were recently tested positive for coronavirus, WWE star John Cena has now dedicated a post to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also COVID-19 positive. Like always, he did not write a caption for the post, just shared a picture of Aishwarya. 

Aishwarya was on Friday taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with her nine-year-old daughter Aaradhya after she developed mild symptoms. The mother-daughter duo was earlier home quarantined.

See John Cena's post for Aishwarya:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

And, check out his post for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on

ALSO READWWE wrestler John Cena posts Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's pic on Instagram, cracks up internet!

Big B and Abhishek are already in Nanavati Hospital. They were tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and were immediately hospitalised. Aishwarya and Aaradhya's final test reports came on July 12. However, they were advised to isolate themselves at home as they were said to be asymptotic. 

Over the years, through his social media posts, John Cena has earned a reputation of being inclined toward Bollywood. His Instagram timeline has a pool of pictures of various Indian celebs, but he generally never explains the posts. He had also mourned the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan John Cena Coronavirus Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan COVID-19
'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' director Rajat Mukherjee dies in Jaipur; Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and others pay tributes
