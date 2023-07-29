Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Calls NTR Jr His 'Favourite' Actor

New Delhi: During a recent interaction Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi, publicly expressed his admiration for Man of Masses NTR Jr., hailing him as not only a brilliant performer. The minister's appreciation for NTR Jr.'s talent and popularity underscores the deep cultural connections between India and Japan and reflects the power of cinema in fostering international bonds.

Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's passion for Indian cinema came to light when he mentioned NTR Jr. as his favorite actor from the recent RRR release. NTR Jr. has an illustrious career in the Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu cinema, where he has garnered a massive following both in India and the world. The minister's endorsement further highlights the actor's global appeal and influence beyond borders.

My Favourite Star Is Rama Rao Jr



--- Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Japan - Yoshimasa Hayashi



Bravo @tarak9999

NTR Jr.'s ability to connect with people from all walks of life has captured the attention of millions in India and now, it seems, has garnered admirers in the political realm of Japan.

Man of masses NTR Jr is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Devara which is directed by Kortala Siva and is scheduled to release on 5th April 2024.