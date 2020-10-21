You will be surprised with Kartik Aaryan's new regal 'showstopper' look for Manish Malhotra - Watch

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan’s new look post the lockdown has been making a lot of buzz on the internet. The beefy avatar and the long-hair look is making this heartthrob look hotter than usual. And just when we are still not over his new look, the actor leaves us amazed with his showstopper look tonight.

Kartik Aaryan finally resumes work after 7 months of lockdown for Manish Malhotra’s show for Lakme Fashion Week. The ace designer joins hands with Mijwan Welfare Association and the actor instantly agreed to collaborate with this special event. While the sneak-peek and the glimpses shared by Manish Malhotra earlier today was amazing, the full look revealed of the actor has left everyone spellbound and speechless.

This was the first time that Lakme Fashion Week went virtual due to the pandemic. The show went live at 8 pm and the internet berserk watching this superstar’s look which left everyone speechless. Kartik Aaryan in Manish Malhotra’s exquisite creation is nothing short of royalty. The way the hunk carries himself in that gorgeous piece he looks like a true blue prince. The fashion week gala couldn’t have had a better opening night than this!



Kartik Aaryan’s regal look is already driving his fans and netizens crazy on the internet. The actor’s hot showstopper avatar has got everyone talking and like the actor said himself in an Instagram post, looks like even his fans agree and they want to see the man of the moment at the movies in that royal avatar.

The actor has always scorched the ramp with his showstopper avatars earlier, but this time around he has created epicness in this Manish Malhotra’s creation. His swag and style are mind-blowingly amazing.

