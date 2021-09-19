You're pregnant, you've got to step down: Neha Dhupia reveals she was dropped from projects during second pregnancy!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who is in the third trimester of her second pregnancy, revealed that she was turned down for projects after directors realized she was pregnant.

In an interview with a leading daily, she said that several filmmakers asked her to step down from a project due to her pregnancy. This happened despite her requesting them to 'workaround this' or figure out a solution.

Talking about the industry as a whole, she told The Quint, "We feel that in the industry a lot has changed. As actors, we can try but it's the ones who give the opportunity who are the real changemakers. There were so many makers that told me 'Hey, Neha I'm sorry but you're pregnant, you've got to step down'. I was like 'Give me a chance where we can workaround this' and it was a clear 'no'."

"Then I went to Behzad, my director, just to tell him that 'Listen, I'm five and a half months pregnant, I've just come to Bombay. I want you to know this. I know you haven't started shooting yet. I had already started shooting but they hadn't started reshooting yet. So, I said 'Up to you, whatever you want to do.' He said 'This is not the time and age for me to fire someone especially because you're pregnant. There are cops in the world who do their duty and they're pregnant at the same time.'", she recounted.

Neha had been shooting for Behzad Khambata's film 'A Thursday' when she was eight months pregnant. She played the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez. The film also stars Maya Sarao, Dimple Kapadia, Yami Gautam, and Atul Kulkarni.

Neha Dhupia welcomed her first child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, with her husband Angad Bedi on November 18, 2018. The couple tied the knot in May 2018.