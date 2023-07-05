trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631022
NewsLifestylePeople
GRACE HELBIG

YouTuber Grace Helbig Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Helbig learned of the diagnosis after noticing a lump in her left breast and reluctantly told her gynaecologist about it during her annual exam. 

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:22 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

YouTuber Grace Helbig Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Washington: YouTuber and former host of the comedy talk show 'The Grace Helbig Show', Grace Helbig, on Monday, revealed being diagnosed with breast cancer. Taking to Instagram, Helbig dropped a video which she captioned, "About a month ago I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I know, I'm shocked too but I'm doing okay! It's been a whirlwind but I wanted to let you in on the secret. Get your lumps checked! And look at me go, finally using my boobs for attention on the internet. "

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, calling the news both "shocking" and "surreal," Helbig said: "From every doctor or medical professional or person who has any knowledge about cancer they have said it's super treatable, highly beatable. We're going for cure not remission here. Which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good."

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig)

Helbig learned of the diagnosis after noticing a lump in her left breast and reluctantly told her gynaecologist about it during her annual exam, as per Deadline. "I had sort of noticed a weird lump in my left breast, but I really had to like talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment because I thought I was just a stupid little girl that didn't know how girl bodies worked," she said. "Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her because she also thought it was abnormal."

She revealed that she will undergo six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and then hormonal therapy, all of which she described as a "very clear treatment plan." Helbig is known for her YouTube channel 'It's Grace,' which has more than 2.6 million subscribers. On television, she recently hosted 'The Grace Helbig Show,' a late-night comedy talk show that ran for one season in 2015, reported Deadline. On Instagram, she has 1.3 million followers.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded