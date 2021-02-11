हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee Poll: Twitteratis support Kangana Ranaut over comparison with Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot

Out of 2,021 votes counted, 61.5% agreed with Kangana Ranaut, whereas 31.8% disagreed and 6.8% were doubtful and failed to comment. The majority of respondents, however, came out in support of the actress. After Kangana compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, many celebs including television actors like Nakul Mehta and Karan Patel trolled her. 

New Delhi: As actor Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut compared herself with the likes of Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, a poll was conducted on how many people supported her statement. Out of 2,021 votes counted, 61.5% agreed with her, whereas 31.8% disagreed and 6.8% were doubtful and failed to comment. The majority of respondents, however, came out in support of Kangana.

This came in the wake of Kangana Ranaut's tweet, where she wrote that she has raw talent like Hollywood actor Meryl Streep and can do action sequences with glamour just like Gal Gadot does. She tweeted: 

Soon twitteratis went into laughter splits, as many celebs including television actors like Nakul Mehta and Karan Patel trolled and made fun of Kangana's statement.

Notably, Meryl Streep has won several accolades, like Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations, while Israeli actor Gal Gadot has garnered a huge fan following with Fast and Furious and Wonder Woman to her credit.

Kangana is also not far behind, as she has been bestowed with many national awards, including the most prestigious, Padma Bhushan.
 

