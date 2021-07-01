हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dearness Allowance

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees may receive DA hike from THIS month

The increase in the DA of central government employees has now been suspended for over 18 months. The government had taken the step to save funds to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 situation.

New Delhi: Central government employees and pensioners may have a reason to celebrate, as the long wait for the hike in dearness allowance (DA) could finally end soon. Previously, many were hoping that the government would reinstate the DA hike from July 2021 onwards. However, that doesn’t appear to be happening right now. Meanwhile, new reports suggest that the increase in DA could reportedly come into effect from September 2021 onwards, benefitting over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners. 

The decision was reportedly taken after the June 26 meeting between officials of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT).  

The National Council of JCM has issued a letter related to the hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA). The letter, which was seen by Zee Business, pointed out that the June 26 meeting on DA hike restoration ended on a positive note. 

The increase in the DA of central government employees has now been suspended for over 18 months. The government had taken the step to save funds to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 situation. 

The letter was issued by the office of JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra. In the letter, Mishra had reportedly pointed out that the Union cabinet secretary has agreed to withdraw the suspension on DA and DR. Aslo Read: Factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis

Meanwhile, the government is yet to take a final decision on the arrears of the increased DA or DR, which haven’t been paid to Central Government employees and pensioners. Also Read: Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain shut for 15 days, check important dates

