Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain shut for 15 days, check important dates

New Delhi: In India, banks will be closed for 15 days in July. However, according to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India, not all the 15 banking holidays will apply to all states and Union Territories (UTs), as banks will be shut for nine days due to regional festivals while they will be shut for six days marking usual weekend holidays. The RBI’s holiday calendar pointed out that certain bank holidays (festive offs) will be restricted to local or regional branches.

However, there are certain festive holidays on which banks across the country will remain shut in July. For instance, on July 21, banks in India will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid.

All banks including state-owned banks, private lenders, foreign banks, cooperative banks as well as regional banks have been directed to remain closed on notified holidays, according to RBI directives.

List of holidays in July 2021

1. 4 July 2021 - Sunday

2. 10 July 2021 - 2nd Saturday

3. 11 July 2021 - Sunday

4. 12 July 2021 - Monday - Kang (Rajasthan), Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

5. 13 July 2021 - Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Martyr’s Day- Jammu & Kashmir, Bhanu Jayanti- Sikkim)

6. 14 July 2021 - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

7. 16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

8. 17 July 2021 - Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

9. 18 July 2021 - Sunday

10. 19 July 2021 - Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Sikkim)

11. 20 July 2021 - Tuesday – Eid al Adha (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

12. 21 July 2021 - Wednesday - Eid al Adha (Across the country)

13. 24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday

14. 25 July 2021 - Sunday

15. 31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

