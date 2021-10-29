Aadhaar Card News: Can someone else withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account?

New Delhi: The Linking of Aadhaar card with bank account is not mandatory. Customers of a bank can use Aadhaar as an optional choice. However, if you fall under a certain category where you recieve subsidy, the money comes in your Aadhaar linked bank account.

In other words, if you are a beneficiary of DBT, it will come to your bank account which is linked with Aadhaar.

Linking of bank account with Aadhaar card is shrouded with a host of myths --one such question being raised is whether someone can withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account or not. (Aadhaar Card: From PAN card, PF, Mediclaim to ITR filing --Check out 8 services where you need to furnish Aadhaar card details)

Dispelling this myth, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says that just like by merely knowing your bank account number, one cannot withdraw money from your account, similarly by merely knowing your Aadhaar number, no one can withdraw money from Aadhaar linked bank account.

For withdrawing money from your banks, your signature, debit card, PIN, OTP, etc., is required. Similarly for withdrawing money from your Aadhaar linked bank account through Aadhaar, your fingerprint, IRIS or OTP sent to your Aadhaar registered mobile will be required.

No Aadhaar holder has suffered any financial or other loss or identity theft on account of any said misuse or attempted impersonation of Aadhaar, says UIDAI.

Furthermore, UIDAI keeps upgrading and reviewing its security systems and safety mechanisms to make Aadhaar more secure and more useable.

There has not been a single instance of biometric data breach from Aadhaar database, claims UIDAI.

Live TV

#mute