हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card News: Can someone else withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account?

Linking of bank account with Aadhaar card is shrouded with a host of myths --one such question being raised is whether someone can withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account or not. Here's the answer.

Aadhaar Card News: Can someone else withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account?

New Delhi: The Linking of Aadhaar card with bank account is not mandatory. Customers of a bank can use Aadhaar as an optional choice. However, if you fall under a certain category where you recieve subsidy, the money comes in your Aadhaar linked bank account.

In other words, if you are a beneficiary of DBT, it will come to your bank account which is linked with Aadhaar

Linking of bank account with Aadhaar card is shrouded with a host of myths --one such question being raised is whether someone can withdraw money from your Aadhaar linked bank account or not. (Aadhaar Card: From PAN card, PF, Mediclaim to ITR filing --Check out 8 services where you need to furnish Aadhaar card details)

Dispelling this myth, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says that just like by merely knowing your bank account number, one cannot withdraw money from your account, similarly by merely knowing your Aadhaar number, no one can withdraw money from Aadhaar linked bank account. 

For withdrawing money from your banks, your signature, debit card, PIN, OTP, etc., is required. Similarly for withdrawing money from your Aadhaar linked bank account through Aadhaar, your fingerprint, IRIS or OTP sent to your Aadhaar registered mobile will be required. 

No Aadhaar holder has suffered any financial or other loss or identity theft on account of any said misuse or attempted impersonation of Aadhaar, says UIDAI.

Furthermore, UIDAI keeps upgrading and reviewing its security systems and safety mechanisms to make Aadhaar more secure and more useable. 

There has not been a single instance of biometric data breach from Aadhaar database, claims UIDAI. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardAADHAARUIDAI
Next
Story

Bank Holidays in November 2021: Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week; check full list here

Must Watch

PT7M15S

NCP leader Nawab Malik makes new disclosure over drugs party