Stuck with old mobile number on your Aadhaar card? Here's how to change or update a new one

New Delhi: It is quite possible for people that they were in a different state during their enrolment for Aadhaar card and they were using a certain mobile number. However, they might have moved on to a different or permanent address and would like to make the necessary changes in their Aadhaar card data.

If you are also one such person who might have had a different mobile number when you had resistered your Aadhaar number but now want to change or update it with a new number, you need to keep certain things in mind.

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI makes it essential to ensure that Aadhaar data of the resident stored in the CIDR is accurate and up-to-date.

A Registered mobile number is essential to access Aadhaar Online Services. Meanwhile, you can verify your mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update. (Also read: Blue-colored Aadhaar card: Who gets it and how to apply for it? Know here)

How to Add Mobile Number on Aadhaar

If you have not registered your Mobile number while enrolling for Aadhaar, you are required to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it registered.

Change mobile number in Aadhaar in few simple steps, here’s how

- Go to the UIDAI web portal https://ask.uidai.gov.in

- Feed in the phone number that you wish to update

- Type captcha code in the relevant boxes

- Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option

- Enter the OTP being sent to your phone number

- Click on the ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ option

- From the dropdown ‘Online Aadhaar Services’, click on the one you want to update

- Click on the option to update the mobile number

- Fill in the details and choose the option ‘what do you want to update’

- Now a new page will prop up where you need to enter captcha code

- An OTP will be sent to your number

- Verify the OTP and click on ‘Save and Proceed’

- Now book an appointment online and visit nearest Aadhaar centre where you need to pay Rs 25 fees to complete the process

You must note that Aadhaar details that can be updated are: 1. Demographic information and 2. Biometric information. Demographic information includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent. Biometric information includes Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph.

Aadhaar card is useful for various services like Government & Non-Government Services, Subsidy Benefits, Pensions, Scholarships, Social Benefits, Banking services, Insurance services, Taxation services, Education, Employment, Healthcare etc

