Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to add mobile no., address via self service portal

You can update your demographic information on your Aadhaar card, such as your name, date of birth, gender, address, and language, via the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). The SSUP is an online platform for Aadhaar card users that allows them to fix or change their addresses without having to go to the office. According to the information provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar cardholders will now be able to update more than one detail at once.

UIDAI wrote on Twitter, “Update your demographic details online through SSUP” and further shared the link of the portal too. It is also important to note that though more than one detail can be updated at once, a charge of Rs 50 needs to be paid per request.”

Because UIDAI allows you to modify your demographic information, this does not mean you can change them at your leisure. Once in a lifetime, an Aadhaar holder can update his or her date of birth (DoB) (change in date of birth is only updated only for unverified DoB). When it comes to gender, alterations can be done once in a lifetime, whereas name changes can be made twice. Also Read: Blue-colored Aadhaar card: Who gets it and how to apply for it? Know here

Document required:

Name: Scanned copy of Poof of Identity (POI)

Date of Birth: Scanned copy of Date of Birth

Gender: An OTP authentication via mobile/Face Auth

Address: A scanned copy of Poof of Address (POA) is needed. However, resident can update address even if they don’t have a POA document.

Language: No verification document is required.

A registered mobile phone is required for online Aadhaar update requests, in addition to the aforementioned documents, because the registered number will receive an OTP for Aadhaar Authentication, which will be the final confirmation for launching the update. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Check out the Aadhaar numbers here

How to update Aadhaar details online?

Step 1: Open the official website of UIDAI at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Step 2: Tap on ‘proceed to update Aadhaar’

Step 3: Provide your essential credentials, such as your Aadhaar number and captcha, via the internet.

Step 4: Click the ‘Send OTP’ option

Step 5: You will receive a six-digit OTP on your registered mobile number after clicking the ‘Send OTP' button.

Step 6: After you enter the OTP, you will be able to edit your demographic information.

Step 7: Make the necessary adjustments and submit it by clicking on the ‘Proceed' button.

Step 8:Upload the documents that support the requested changes.

Step 9: Submit and review the changes made

Step 10: Finally, you'll be assigned an update request number. It allows you to track the progress of your Aadhaar card update.

