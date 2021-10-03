Aadhaar Card Update: Check out the Aadhaar numbers here

In India, about 100 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated. In a new endeavour, the government plans to open more Aadhaar enrolment and updating centres around the country to make it easy for everyone to get their Aadhaar numbers.

In its most recent endeavour, the government said that it is planning to open new Aadhaar enrolment and update centres across the country to make Aadhaar enrollment and updates more accessible to everyone and attain the objective of 100% population coverage. The Aadhaar number is incredibly significant since it acts as the government's single most crucial form of identification for directing various assistance initiatives to those who need them the most.

So, how far has the government gotten in terms of issuing Aadhaar numbers? It has been discovered that over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated in India to date. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) aims to open 166 more standalone Aadhaar enrolment and upgrade centres to ensure even wider coverage, confirmed an official statement.

Out of the 166 planned Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), 55 are currently active, with over 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices, and state governments.

"UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across the country," the statement said.

The ASKs are open seven days a week and have served over 70 lakh people, including Divyang locals.

The operating centres can handle up to 1,000 Model-A ASK enrolments and update requests per day, up to 500 Model B ASK enrolments and update requests per day, and up to 250 Model C ASK enrolments and update requests per day.

Live TV

#mute