हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Check out the Aadhaar numbers here

It has been discovered that over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated in India to date.

Aadhaar Card Update: Check out the Aadhaar numbers here

In India, about 100 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated. In a new endeavour, the government plans to open more Aadhaar enrolment and updating centres around the country to make it easy for everyone to get their Aadhaar numbers.

In its most recent endeavour, the government said that it is planning to open new Aadhaar enrolment and update centres across the country to make Aadhaar enrollment and updates more accessible to everyone and attain the objective of 100% population coverage. The Aadhaar number is incredibly significant since it acts as the government's single most crucial form of identification for directing various assistance initiatives to those who need them the most.

So, how far has the government gotten in terms of issuing Aadhaar numbers? It has been discovered that over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated in India to date. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) aims to open 166 more standalone Aadhaar enrolment and upgrade centres to ensure even wider coverage, confirmed an official statement.

Out of the 166 planned Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), 55 are currently active, with over 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices, and state governments.

"UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across the country," the statement said.

The ASKs are open seven days a week and have served over 70 lakh people, including Divyang locals.

The operating centres can handle up to 1,000 Model-A ASK enrolments and update requests per day, up to 500 Model B ASK enrolments and update requests per day, and up to 250 Model C ASK enrolments and update requests per day.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardAadhaar Card enrolment centresAadhaar Seva KendrasAadhaar numberAADHAAR
Next
Story

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Check revised Fixed Deposit interest rates

Must Watch

PT10M40S

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana hold protests