Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holiday March 2021: Banks will remain closed for 5 days in total, check out the important dates

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

Bank holiday March 2021: Banks will remain closed for 5 days in total, check out the important dates

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of March 2021.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

In total, banks would be closed for 5 days. Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of March 2021. Check out the list.

Chapchar Kut: March 5

Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-13): March 11

Bihar Divas: March 22

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 29

Holi: March 30

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

