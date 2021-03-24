Banks to remain closed for 3 consecutive days all over the country from March 27

New Delhi: If you have some major banking work, it is advisable that you do it before March 27, as banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from March 27-29 all over the country.

March 27 is a last Saturday, while March 28 is a Sunday and March 29 will be closed for Holi festival. Actually, if you see the coming week's calendar, bank branches will actually be closed for several more occasions. Bank services on March 31 will remain suspended, even though it is not a holiday, on account of the last day of the financial year. April 2 Friday will be closed on account of Good Friday. Banking branch activities or services will be carried out for only two days in between (March 30 and April 3). April 2, Friday will be closed on account of Good Friday.

To sum up, banks will remain closed for seven days from March 27 to April 4.

Let's have a look at important bank dates when banks will remain closed

March 27: Last Saturday of the month of March

March 28: Sunday

March 29: Monday (Holi Holiday)

March 30: Tuesday (Not a pan India holiday. Only for bank branches in Patna)

March 31: Wednesday (Year-end holiday)

April 1: Thursday (Bank closing of accounts)

April 2: Friday (Good Friday)

April 3: Saturday is a working day

April 4: Sunday

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.