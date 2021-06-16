हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EPFO

BIG update on EPFO-Aadhaar linking, PF subscribers must know the latest development

The date of implementation for filing electronic challan cum receipt or PF return with Aadhaar verified UANs has been extended by EPFO.

BIG update on EPFO-Aadhaar linking, PF subscribers must know the latest development

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has deferred its order on linking of Aadhaar card with PF account till September 1, 2021. Earlier, the EPFO had set the deadline of June 1, 2021.

The retirement fund body had mandated filing of PF returns with Aadhaar-verified universal account numbers (UAN). With the latest order in place, now employers will have more time in hand to link their employees Aadhaar number with PF accounts or UAN. (Also read:5 benefits of PF account that every salaried person must know)

The date of implementation for filing ECR (electronic challan cum receipt or PF return) with Aadhaar verified UANs has been extended to September 1, 2021, showed an office order issued by the EPFO.

The EPFO had issued office order for the field staff on June 1 saying that the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UAN, with effect from June 1, 2021.

The EPFO had decided to make Aadhaar seeding compulsory after a labour ministry notification in this regard. A notification was issued by the labour ministry on May 3, which mandated the ministry and bodies working under it to seek Aadhaar number from the beneficiaries under the Social Security Code.

The Code was passed last year by Parliament.

Tags:
EPFOUANAADHAARAadhaar cardProvident fundPF
