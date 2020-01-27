हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
budget 2020

Budget 2020: Finance Ministry mulls options on cuts in personal income tax

The government is discussing multiple options on cuts in personal income tax (PIT) in the forthcoming Union Budget, as the clamour grows for more money into the pockets of consumers and households to boost consumption in the economy.

Budget 2020: Finance Ministry mulls options on cuts in personal income tax

New Delhi: The government is discussing multiple options on cuts in personal income tax (PIT) in the forthcoming Union Budget, as the clamour grows for more money into the pockets of consumers and households to boost consumption in the economy.

The options being considered by the Finance Ministry to include acting on suggestions of task force on direct tax simplification. A tweaking of tax slabs is on also on the agenda and as part of the restructuring, the government may raise the minimum exemption limit from the current Rs 2.5 lakh.

A final decision on personal Income Tax cuts will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next few days. 

Live TV

Among the measures being considered to include increasing tax-saving measures through various options. Sources say the government is also considering tax saving options through infrastructure bonds. Under this window, tax saving may be allowed via infra bonds of up to Rs 50,000 a year.

The panel on direct taxes code (DTC) has suggested the widening of the income tax slabs. It has suggested that the 10% tax slab should be extended up to Rs 10 lakh, which will bring significant relief to a large chunk of taxpayers.

Between Rs 10-20 lakh, the tax slab is pegged at 20 per cent while from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 crore it is 30 per cent and beyond Rs 2 crore it is 35 per cent.

If these recommendations are approved, approximately 1.47 crore taxpayers would move from the 20% slab to the 10% slab. The task force has retained the basic exemption level at Rs 2.5 lakh for general income taxpayers.

As per the Budget 2019 announcement, no changes in the income tax slabs and rates had been proposed. A rebate of Rs 12,500 was made available for all taxpayers with taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh. The standard deduction for the financial year 2019-20 was kept at Rs 50,000.

Tags:
budget 2020Union Budget 2020-21General Budget 2020-21FM Nirmala SitharamanPM Modi
Next
Story

Budget 2020 expectations: 69% want income tax limit to be hiked to Rs 5 lakh, says survey

Must Watch

PT10M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 27, 2020