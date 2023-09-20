Business Idea:This Farmer Invested Rs 10K And Earned Rs 30,000 In Just Two Months On This Crop

New Delhi: Farming and profitability can go a long way, shows the story of a farmer from Haryana. This vegetable farmer made Rs 30,000 in just two months by investing less than Rs 10,000 from his baby corn produce. In today's business venture identification, we shall talk about the success story of this farmer and how he reaped a bumper profit.

In the midst of the lush fields of Haryana, this steadfast farmer has a remarkable tale of overcoming challenges. His journey, marked by resilience and determination is an embodiment of how a farmer can bring about a significant transformation that extends well beyond his fields.

A report in the ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research report, an autonomous organization under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, every farmer in Aterna village of Sonipat district in Haryana is cultivating baby corn.

"They were using seed obtained from private companies at the rate of Rs.160- 200/- per kilo seed. Seed rate was 20-25 kg/acre. Thus, cost of cultivation was high. Kanwal Singh Chauhan of this village came to know about HM 4 baby corn hybrid from breeder of this hybrid, Dr. Sain Dass, Corn Breeder, Regional Station, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Uchani, Karnal. He obtained seed of HM 4 and introduced in his village for baby corn cultivation. He obtained seed at very cheap rate i.e. around Rs.50/- per kilo of seed. Seed rate of this hybrid is 8-10 kg/ acre. Therefore, cost of cultivation was reduced. Produce of baby corn was brought in Azadpur Mandi, Delhi. Its demand increased due to desirable colour, size and taste of this hybrid. He invested less than Rs.10,000/- per acre and earned more than Rs.30,000/- per acre within 60 days of crop duration. He started growing HM 4 round the year. His neighbours also adopted this hybrid. Haryana Seed Development Corporation (HSDC) is producing this hybrid and making available to the farmers."

