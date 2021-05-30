Children orphaned due to COVID-19 to get free health insurance under Ayushman Bharat, check details

New Delhi: In an important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 29), the Indian government took several steps to support children who have been orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi announced a slew of benefits for those children to ensure that they have a bright future like other kids. Making one such announcement, the Indian government has decided to offer free health insurance to all the children who lost their parents to COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY).



“All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs,” the government’s official statement said. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, patients can get free treatment at empanelled private and government hospitals.

The government noted that the premiums for children of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be paid by PM CARES. “The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES,” the government said.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that “children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future.”

Besides health insurance, the Indian government is also offering other benefits to children who lost their parents to COVID-19. These benefits include a fixed deposit in the name of the child, free elementary school education, free high school education and support for higher education.

“PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age,” the government noted.