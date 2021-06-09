हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DDA

Commercial shops rates slashed by DDA, right time to invest?

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reduced the prices of commercial shops at prime locations across the national capital.

Commercial shops rates slashed by DDA, right time to invest?

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reduced the prices of commercial shops at prime locations across the national capital.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, Delhi`s landowning agency DDA said, "The authority has reviewed the method of pricing of built-up shops and approved significant changes in the pricing policy which aim to keep the prices fair and competitive."

According to the DDA`s existing policy, the cost of construction was enhanced every year by 10 per cent with respect to the year of construction while fixing the reserve price whereas generally structures are depreciated as they age.

DDA said the new policy accounts for depreciation which represents how much of an asset`s value has been used up. The decision among many more developments has come during DDA`s meeting chaired by Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday. DDA said, "It has come considering the general economic scenario, multiplication factor for the land has also been reduced."

"Under the new policy, the reserve price of these built-up units is reduced by about 30% to 55%. This presents an excellent opportunity to the interested buyers as the shops are going to be offered at reduced rates," it added.

Most of these units are unsold inventory located in already functional markets in different parts of Delhi. The built up shops with revised rates will be part of the e auction scheduled in August 2021.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DDACommercial ShopsDDA Auction
Next
Story

THESE banks offer special FD schemes for COVID-19 vaccinated investors, check interest rate and other details

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor Mohit Raina files complaint against four people